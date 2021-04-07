Hudson Valley Makes List For ‘Best Places to Travel’ in US

Hudson Valley residents won't have to travel far to check out one of the best places to visit in the United States.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With life starting to get back to normal, thanks to the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, Travel & Leisure released a list of "The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

I'm sure many Hudson Valley residents are itching to travel far and wide again. But if you are still waiting for your vaccine, or waiting until more of the population is fully vaccinated to travel you'll be happy to know you won't have to leave the Hudson Valley for one of the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2021.

One destination on the list can be found right here in the Hudson Valley. Travel & Leisure ranked the Catskills number 10 on the list of top places to visit in 2021.

Travel & Leisure highlights the Shandaken Inn; the Kaaterskill Fall, which is the tallest waterfall in New York; Big Indian Wilderness forest preserve; Hunter Mountain; Kenoza Hall; DeBruce inn; the soon to open Chatwal Lodge; Dream Hotel Group; and NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain.

NY Zipline Adventures at Hunter Mountain was just named "One Of The Best In The Country."

While Travel & Leisure highlighted many great attractions, they could have named so much more. To name a few, The Arnold House, Mohonk Mountain House, Emerson Resort & Spa Resorts World Catskills and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts could have all also been highlighted.

Keep Reading:

LET'S GO: The most popular historic sites in America