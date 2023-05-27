Hudson Valley Lawmaker Looks to Ban Unusual Form of Entertainment

A New York state politician is taking aim at a form of entertainment you may have witnessed at some county fairs or trade shows. And while this local lawmaker admits that a new law being passed before the end of the legislative session is a long shot, he still feels it's important that the conversation gets started now.

Ban on Monkey Racing?

Monkey races (which are sometimes called 'banana races' or 'banana derbys'), are a form of spectator entertainment, where primates race around a course while riding another animal, such as a dog. The races usually take place at events such as fairs and carnivals.

The monkey are often dressed in outfits to make them look like miniature horse jockeys.

The New York Post says that the NY State Department of Conversation did not reply to their inquiries as of yet over how many primates are forced into races like these across New York. If you remember however, New York City banned the use of primates and other wild animals at circuses in 2017.

Skoufis Looks to End the Use of Primates in Entertainment Acts

The Post says that State Senator James Skoufis from New Windsor introduced a bill that "Prohibits the use of primates in entertainment acts; prohibits the department of environmental conservation for issuing any license or permit that would authorize the use of a primate in an entertainment act."

This means races like these would be done across the state.

Skoufis said that he wasn't sure this would get passed before June 8, as the bill has yet to be formally introduced in the lower chamber of the state Legislature, according to the Post.