Hudson Valley Historic Site Hosts Pumpkin Hunts All Month

The Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie is ready to have some Halloween fun with you and your family. They are hosting the Harvest Hunt in the Garden daily starting this Saturday, October10th and running through Sunday, November 1st.

If you have never been to Locust Grove at 2683 South Road (Route 9) in Poughkeepsie your are in for a treat. The grounds are beautiful especially with all the fall colors. It is the perfect place to hunt for the 20 plus decorated pumpkins that have been left for you and your party to discover.

Daily hunts start as early as 10:30 AM and run through 5 PM. It is a ticket event. Tickets are just $10 each unless you are a child under 4 years of age, then admission is free. You will need to purchase your tickets in advance which you can do by following the events on the Locust Grove Estate Facebook page. Make sure you check the date each day has it's own event times. Tickets will be limited to ensure social distancing and masks must be worn when you can't be 6 feet apart. Something also to note is at this time the restrooms at Locust Grove are not open to the public. So go before you leave home.

Once you arrive on the grounds for the hunt you will be supplied with a map and instructions. You are asked to bring your imagination and feel free to come in costume. This will be fun for kids of all ages. These events are outdoors rain will cancel the event.