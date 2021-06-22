Hudson Valley Girl Scouts Making Sandwiches for Folks in Need

These type of things make the Hudson Valley better than anywhere in the world.

When most young kids think about planning out their weekends, most think about seeing friends, going out, maybe playing video games, all fun, acceptable things for kids to do, but one group of girls have decided to pass on those activities, and focus on doing something to help those in need according to Spectrum News.

Wallkill Girl Scout Troops 99 and 122 are preparing to host a sleepover this Friday night at the Wallkill Community Center to put their time to great use. The girl scouts, including 9th grade student Marianna Lostumbo are going to help put together some 75 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for folks that are experiencing food insecurity in the Hudson Valley.

Why would a young teenage group of girls choose helping instead of so many other options? Lostumbo told Spectrum News, "I like just helping out the community out a lot and it really gives me an opportunity to learn about stuff that I really wouldn’t learn about in school." Just amazing!!

The girls scouts plan to put the sandwiches together on Friday and thanks the folks at 845 Unity, they will be given to people who are in need, along with much need bottles of water. Allan McClain the president over at 845 Unity said, "We’re on the distribution end of getting the sandwiches out to the community.

McClain also said that he understands how important it is to give back and appreciates everything these young girls are doing, "When you experience a circumstance, you know the struggles that the people that are in it are going through. You know what it takes to overcome it."

The sandwiches will be distributed in the Middletown and Newburgh areas.

Ten Hudson Valley Hotspots To Help Avoid 'I'm Bored' This Summer School is just about done for most of the Hudson Valley, let us help you avoid those words every parent never wants to hear....'i'm bored!'