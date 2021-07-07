There is something so relaxing about hanging out in a coffee shop. Between the smell of fresh coffee, hearing soothing music and chatting with locals, it really does have that hometown feel to it.

While I was in a local coffee shop the other day, I realized all the beautiful artwork on the walls. I soon learned that these pieces of art were done by Hudson Valley artists. Each piece was unique and had its own story behind it.

I thought to myself, what a nice place to be that honors local artists and their work.

Noble Coffee Roasters is in Campbell Hall and is known for its locally roasted coffee. From their delicious pastries to the friendly staff, it feels like home.

They recently highlighted one of the artists and their work which is in the coffee shop. A woman named Joan was named artist of the month. You can view her art at Noble Coffee Roasters. Joan is turning 85 in a few weeks and is happy to have the opportunity to have her artwork highlighted.

Be sure to wish her a happy birthday on here if you would like.

In addition to Noble Coffee Roasters, check out some super cute coffee places that have that home and small-town feel to them.

This American-style café has something on the menu for everyone. It also has an Italian style influence. I love that everything is made from scratch. It is hard to leave without bringing a dessert home with you!

Honoring all of those who prefer to eat gluten-free, Ella’s Bellas is the spot. I was happy to learn that they use local and organic ingredients in their food. Be sure to stroll around the cute streets of Beacon afterward.

After shopping at local boutiques in Rhinebeck, I came across Bread Alone. They had me sold at the idea of bread in general (carb lover). I learned that they have organic woodfire oven bread on site. The ambiance of Bread Alone made the experience an overall pleasure.

Where is your favorite coffee shop? Do you know of any shops honoring local artists? Share with us below.