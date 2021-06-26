Video games are a great way to pass the time, spend quality time with the kids and just have fun. But, what do you do when one of your controllers is broken?

The Nintendo Switch is an amazing video game console. The new games, with the old characters, are great, and it allows you to play all the classic games as well. I spend probably more time playing than I should, it's a great way to unwind.

The gaming console is pretty much a tablet that has two controllers that slide onto the side. the console can be used as a handheld as well, which is super handy when you want to watch the game and your kid wants to play a game. One downside to the controllers is the joystick is prone to drifting, meaning it makes the joystick move by itself.

Buying a new set of joy-con controllers is anywhere between $70 and $80, which is pretty pricey. Nintendo will fix them for you for free, but that takes time. How long? not sure, but I would imagine somewhere around four to six weeks sounds about right.

So, I decided to take action and fix the joystick myself. I spent $20 on a replacement joystick and the necessary tools to complete the job. If you're having trouble with the joystick on your Nintendo Switch, here's how to fix it yourself.

How To Save Money By Fixing a Broken Nintendo Switch Controller Yourself

