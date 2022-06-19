Just How Many New Yorkers Have Moved to Florida?

New Yorkers have been flocking to Florida for decades. But just how many are fleeing for the warmer climates down south? The Sunshine State gets its share of jokes; with the random bizarre news stories, and from it being in the path of many hurricanes and other severe weather. But its many attractions and beautiful beaches are making some New Yorkers rethink their futures. It was recently voted the second most fun state in the country.

So, how many born in the Empire State now reside in NYC's most southern "suburb?" The latest Census numbers, posted at WPTV, say that 1.6 million Floridians were born in New York. The figure makes up 8% of the state's population, which is currently 21.9 million (third in the country, right ahead of NY).

Are All New Yorkers Welcome?

With so many New Yorkers moving to Florida, do you think they're a bit overwhelmed down there? This person might have been, from this story from early 2022. Someone in the Sunshine State was reportedly not too pleased with certain residents of New York in their area. They even have a message that they left on the vehicles with New York license plates, according to police.

The Tampa Bay Times says the stern warning came by way of fliers that were placed on the vehicles of tourists parked in Palm Beach. Police say whoever put these fliers on the New Yorkers' rides do not want anyone "woke" in their town.

If you are one of the those ‘woke’ people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we.

A Police Captain said they were investigating the matter, and that it was unknown at the time how many cars were targeted. Former President Donald Trump has made Palm Beach his new home since leaving the White House. He has referred to those who are woke in the past as losers.

New York's Population is Dropping

We hear it year after year. Folks are leaving New York. But are this many people really fleeing the state? It may surprise you.

According to the estimates from the United States Census Bureau, 126,355 residents left New York between July 2019 and July 2020. We know some of the reasons too, from reading the figures every year. It often comes down to; cost of living, poor job growth (especially upstate), taxes, and harsh winters. Now, add the fact that the state was one of the hardest-hit areas from COVID in the world, and that's enough to send people packing, according to these estimates.

New York's population has been steadily dropping since 2010. According to the numbers from the Empire Center for Public Policy, the state has lost 1,379,210 residents between 2010 and 2019, and that's no even figuring in the latest numbers.

Well, This Guys Wants to Go Back to New York...

Last year, a man attempted to voyage from Florida all the way up the Atlantic to New York in a homemade vessel that somewhat resembles a hamster wheel crossed with a giant bubble. He didn't get far.

RTE says that the man is actually a marathon runner named Reza Baluchi, who was going to use this specially built Hydro bubble to essentially 'run' on water. If you look at the pictures of this thing, you can see the giant bubble part sitting in the center of the vessel, while a line of floatation devices would keep it afloat during his long journey.

Beluchi started his trip off the coast of St Augustine. He later had to be rescued by law enforcement off the coast of Flagler County, according to sources. His hydro bubble may have been caught by a current and carried in the wrong direction