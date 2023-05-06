Homebrewers Invited to Enter First-Ever Local Competition

Amateur brewers are being given a chance to show off their skills at the first-annual home brew competition.

Brewing beer is not an easy process. After graduating college, I decided to purchase a homebrew kit and it ended in disaster. After several exploding bottle caps and one hell of a stomachache, I vowed to leave brewing to the experts and stick to just drinking them.

Over the years I've met many local homebrewers who actually do know what they're doing and create delicious beers that rival some of the world's best breweries. For many, the hobby of brewing is one that they keep to themselves. Save for occasionally sharing some of their best batches with friends and family, the home brewer doesn't have much of an opportunity to show off their talents.

A new competition launching next month will finally give the amateur brewmasters of the Hudson Valley a chance to shine. Mill House Brewing Company has announced that its first annual homebrew competition will take place on June 29. Home brewers will be able to bring their beer to be judged by local experts and compete to have the run of a professional brewery for one day.

The competition is focusing on IPAs, which means all beers entered must be some variety of an India Pale Ale. Brewers can decide to submit any variation of an IPA including West Coast, New England or any other classification recognized by the BJCP. The judge's choice winner will have an opportunity to brew their beer at Mill House's state-of-the-art facility alongside their brewing team. There will also be a people's choice winner that will walk away with a mixed case of beer.

Those who are interested can learn more about the event and the rules of the competition on Mill House Brewing Company's website.