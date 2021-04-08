“Hollywood” in the Hudson Valley Becoming Reality

The film industry is booming in the Hudson Valley and that's great news for a bunch of local businesses.

We've joked many times that the Hudson Valley has become "Hollywood on the Hudson" with some many movies and TV shows choosing to film in our backyards instead of the other options that are out there like New York City among others.

That joke is becoming a reality as we've seen huge growth in sound stage construction across the Hudson Valley according to the Times Union. The sound stage company Umbra Stages located in Orange County has seen massive growth recently as film company's are choosing to film in our area.

One film company Choice Films, decided back in 2015, to move from New Jersey to the Hudson Valley because of tax incentives and leased Umbra Main Stage at 9 Scobie Drive in Newburgh for two years. They have now partnered with the owner Ted Doering to help grow film production in the Hudson Valley.

Umbra and Choice Films, now operate three sound stages in Newburgh since partnering and are now looking to expand even more. The company's are leading the way into a new production corridor in New Windsor that according to owners Tony Glazer and Summer Crockett Moore, could bring their total of sound stages to six. Two of those stages will be located at the recently acquired Anthony’s Pier 9 wedding venue in New Windsor.

The company's are not only expanding for movie and TV production they are also behind an awesome program that offers free training and mentorship in film production to at-risk youth in the community. It's called Below the Line Bootcamp and it's entering its fourth session. The program has had four participants join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees union or the Teamsters because of their experience in the program.

