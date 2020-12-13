Holiday Cookie Decorating Classes in the Hudson Valley

I believe that it doesn’t matter how many cookies you eat during the holiday season. Tis the season to try every single holiday cookie, its called balance (ha-ha).

Throughout the Hudson Valley, there are cookie decorating and making classes. If you’re more on the competitive side and would like to show off your ultimate décor skills, there are also cookie competitions. If you think you have what it takes then you’ll have to read this until the end. It’s time to get into the holiday spirit!

During the month of December, the Mohonk Mountain House is having their Hudson Valley Gingerbread Competition. Located in New Paltz, this event and year marks the 5th annual contest and competition. During the last four years, the Mohonk Mountain House has named their gingerbread champions. These champions will make their appearance to show us their best gingerbread making skills yet. You can view the gingerbread masterpieces during your overnight stay or day trip to New Paltz. If you are interested in becoming part of this competition, I would contact Mohonk Mountain House personally for further information.

Meanwhile, in Yonkers, there will also be a gingerbread event. The Gingerbread Spectacular will take place at Philipse Manor Hall State on December 12th starting at 2pm. This cookie class allows you to personally decorate your own gingerbread cookies. This event is free but the supplies are first come, first serve and are limited.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for more of a private session or to host a mini party, I found a place. The Cakery in Fishkill has the option to book your own private party or gathering. Their cookie decorating class includes 7 pre-baked sugar cookies. You’ll then get to create a masterpiece and learn different piping techniques. Don’t forget the icing too!

Which event will you be attending? Will you be viewing from online or visiting in person? I would love to see pictures of the holiday cookie festive fun, share them below. Stay updated on their hours, information and updates on their websites. You can also connect with them through their social media platforms.

The Cakery

1004 Main Street

Fishkill, NY 12524

845 202 7281

https://www.thecakeryfishkill.com/partiesandclasses

Philipse Manor Hall State

29 Warburton Ave, Yonkers, NY 10701

914 965-4027

https://parks.ny.gov/historic-sites/37/details.aspx

Mohonk Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Road

New Paltz, NY 12561

855 883-3798

https://www.mohonk.com/events/holidays-at-mohonk/december-celebrations/victorian-holidays/?fbclid=IwAR09sYyNJ8RXTTSGror804iugOsqi5h1xlO2ju7S7WtbsRibUuM8d0UMaxY

Happy Decorating!