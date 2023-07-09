When it comes to the state of New York and New Yorkers, there's a handful of things that we are very familiar with. We all know and are familiar with where to get the best pizza, we know that in the winter it gets bitterly cold and in the Summer it's blazing hot and when it comes to our sports, we all bleed the colors of our favorite teams.

Something else that New Yorkers are very familiar with is the incredibly common sight of seeing construction crews along our streets, roads, highways, and everywhere in between. This brings me to now where it was recently announced by the Governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, that a massive amount of financial funding is being dedicated to repairing and restoring a number of bridges found throughout the state. A number of these bridges are also located throughout the Hudson Valley.

What We Know Regarding New Funding for NYS Bridges

There is a lot of information in this recent announcement from the Governor so we're going to start right from the top. The biggest piece of information to come from this announcement by Governor Hochul is the literal dollar amount of the funding. According to the official press release, a total of $516 million dollars in funding will take on this massive project.

The funding itself is coming from something referred to as the "BRIDGE NY initiative". The purpose of this initiative, as well as this entire project, is...

aimed at helping local governments across the state harden their existing infrastructure while boosting the resiliency of bridges and culverts in the state....

This funding is also on top of the $716 million dollars dedicated to BRIDGE NY in the state's historic, $32.8 billion capital plan that was adopted last year. It was also mentioned that this initiative handles other issues such as "climate change" and other issues of "environmental justice" which affect our communities.

Obviously, this deal is huge not only in terms of the financials but the amount of work that will go into this project. In total 216 different projects will be started across 141 communities throughout the state and each of these 216 projects receives a portion of the $516 million total funding.

How Does This Project Impact the Hudson Valley?

As you can imagine, an area as large as the Hudson Valley is definitely receiving a large portion of the total funding from this program. In total, just over $60 million dollars of the $516 million will be dedicated to the Hudson Valley and the areas of the region that make it up.

This $60 million has also been divided and dedicated to numerous projects that will occur throughout the region. The most expensive project is the replacement of the BWS Road bridge over Neversink River in Sullivan County, which will cost approximately $5.225 million dollars.

Not that anything on this is cheap but in comparison, the 'cheapest' project will be the $769K project dedicated to the Town of Mamaroneck for the superstructure replacement of the Rockland Avenue bridge over Sheldrake River, Westchester County.

The entire press release contains a detailed list of where every dollar for the project is going and in its totality, the entire press release can be summarized by these words from Governor Hochul...

We are committed to working with our partners in local government to help ensure that their bridges and culverts are ready to meet the challenges of global climate change.

