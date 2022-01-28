Here’s Where to Get FREE COVID Test Kits in Dutchess County Today

If you are looking to secure some of the hard-to-find at-home COVID test kits and you live in Dutchess County here is where to get them.

According to the Dutchess County Government's Facebook page residents of Dutchess County will be able to drive-thru and pick up FREE at-home COVID test kits for later use today (January 28th) at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds at 6626 Route 9, Rhinebeck.

This is the last scheduled mass distribution of the at-home COVID-19 test kits scheduled in Dutchess County. The distribution will start today at 4 p.m. and will run until 7 p.m. or until the test kit supply runs out.

How Do I Get My Free At-Home COVID Test Kit in Dutchess County

Arrive at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds around 4 p.m. today and get your car a spot in line. Gates will open at 4 and residents are asked to follow the on-site instructions and drive-thru to pick up test kits. There will be a limit of two kits per vehicle and each test kit will include two individual tests and will only be given to Dutchess County residents! Test kits will also be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

This final scheduled distribution ends the county's efforts (as of today) to get as many test kits in residents' hands as possible. Previous distribution sites in Poughkeepsie and Dover went well and organizers are hoping that continues today. So anyone planning on going today PLEASE show volunteers as much patience as possible.

If and when the county announces any future distribution sites we will update this article to include future locations.

