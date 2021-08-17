A teen from Dutchess County is missing. Police believe she could be with an adult man in the local area or New York City.

Sierra Mislak, 18, of Poughkeepsie was last seen on July 27 in Poughkeepsie, the Beacon Police Department reports. The 18-year-old may be in the company of an adult male. They may travel to the Bronx or Brooklyn, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She's described as being a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She's listed National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as being 5'2" and 223 pounds.

Please call 1-800-843-5678 or the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 1-845-485-3666 if you have information about her whereabouts. Sierra is one of about 40 children who are recently gone missing from the Hudson Valley. Information about those missing children are below.

