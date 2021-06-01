HBO wants to cast Hudson Valley residents to work with some big-time celebrities.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Grant Wilfley Casting is once again looking for Hudson Valley residents to work as extras in the upcoming HBO limited series The White House Plumbers.

Filming will take place through September in the Hudson Valley and Capital Region, in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Albany, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The White House Plumbers is set in the early 1970s. The series will tell the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission.

The series is from the producers of Veep and Succession and will star Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux. Filming began around May with filming planned for Newburgh, Beacon, Kingston, Poughkeepsie and other undisclosed parts of the Hudson Valley.

Applicants must be ok working around smoke and have natural-colored hair. Applicants must also be willing to take two COVID tests and attend a wardrobe fitting.

Anyone interested in applying can apply by CLICKING HERE. Union and non-union actors are welcome to submit their information. You can also apply by emailing recent photos of yourself to locations@gwcnyc.com. Officials say you should include your name, phone number and sizes.

Keep Reading:

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Celebrities Who Live in the Hudson Valley

Mariano Rivera Spotted At Hudson Valley Business