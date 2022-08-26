Big Hazardous Waste Event to Happen in Sullivan County, NY

It will help you safely get rid of potentially dangerous products in your home. Life is so busy for everyone lately and keeping everything clean in your home can be very tough.

Sometimes things can pile up in the garage and basement and you can completely forget what you have in there. However, some items can be considered dangerous and you want to dispose of them as safely as possible before something happens. Sullivan County will be hosting a hazardous waste day to help residents avoid any issues or trouble with certain products.

What materials can you bring to the hazardous waste event to dispose of?

Some of the products you can bring are latex and oil-based paints, stale fuel, antifreeze, pool chemicals, automotive batteries and more.

When will the event take place?

The hazardous waste management event will happen on Sunday, September 18th from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm at the Monticello Transfer Station at 91 Landfill Drive in Monticello. Residents will need to provide 2 forms of identification and you must stay in your vehicle. You do need to be a Sullivan County resident to take part in the event.

More questions:

If you have any questions or need more information on the event you can email recycling@sullivanny.us.

Be careful when you are moving chemicals into your vehicle and also be extra cautious when you attend the event. Click here for the full list of acceptable products.

