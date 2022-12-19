Christmas is Saved: The Grinch Arrested in New York

A busy year for the New York State Police (NYSP) continues. They've already assisted with forest fires, rescued a driver from the bottom of a pond, and took thousands of fish on helicopter rides (really), but their latest act or heroism may top them all. Thanks to the quick thinking of local officers, one of Christmas' Most Wanted is now in custody.

The Grinch TRIED to Steal Christmas

"Troopers were assisting the Village of Homer Police Department with the 2022 Santa Escort Detail when they spotted someone with a warrant", began a post from the NYSP's Facebook page. "Troopers Ryan Boline and Ashley Mastronardi were able to quickly get the Grinch into custody. We won’t be letting him try to steal Christmas this year!" The comments were almost better than the pictures.

New York Responds to Grinch Arrest

"Whew… I was worried about that! Good job Troopers!" said one thankful resident. "You let a convicted felon with a warrant hang around Santa Claus?? Maybe Santa Claus was his accomplice!" offered a more suspicious commenter. Others couldn't let a lighthearted moment pass without bringing up bail reform. "I would bet he was out before the parade was finished", grumbled another Grinch.

The Santa Escort in Homer, NY

The Santa Escort is an annual Christmas celebration that sees Santa Claus travelling through the village of Homer, NY. The parade is a popular local outreach event that residents look forward to every year. Luckily, the Grinch was sitting in a cruiser before the parade stepped off, ensuring a safe and successful event for everyone.

Since the furry green man is in custody, it looks like Christmas is safe. Check out some of the coolest Christmas trees from the Hudson Valley below, and keep scrolling to laugh at the most "New York" Christmas tree toppers in existence.

