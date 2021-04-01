“Golden Girls” Secret Drink at Hudson Valley Starbucks

Fans of the hit TV show the Golden Girls are celebrating!!!

If you're a fan of the 80's classic sitcom the Golden Girls, and you drink Starbucks you can show your fandom by trying what some are calling the "Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino".

According to Pop Sugar, the drink is on the Starbucks secret menu and was inspired by the four stars of the TV show, Dorothy, Blanche, Rose and Sophia. Who, if you never watched always loved to share a cheesecake while sitting at their kitchen table during many episodes of the hit show.

If you plan to visit any of the many Starbucks across the Hudson Valley and want to try out this special drink, your going to need to order it a specific way because its not an official "on the menu" Starbucks drink. When your placing your order, here's what to tell your barista: I'd like a....

Grande White Mocha Frappuccino.

Add one pump of hazelnut syrup and one pump of vanilla syrup.

Add whipped cream and a caramel crunch topping.

Say THANK YOU to your barista.

There you have it, a Golden Girls Cheesecake Frappuccino!!! If you try it out, let us know how it was through our app and if your feeling like you'd like to try out some of the many different "secret menu" items at Starbucks, like the Wonder Woman Frappuccino, or maybe the Skittles Frappuccino, how about a Butterbeer Frappuccino? There are so many creations to choose from...LOL. Get a look at the full list of secret creations here.

