Give Your Neighbors the Gift of Blood This Holiday

Yes, it is time. Time for you to donate. 2020 is a year unlike any other in our memories, but there is a way to close out this year and help out your Hudson Valley neighbors. You can give the gift of yourself, you can donate blood.

Have you ever actually donated blood? Or are you a person who just hears that blood is needed and shakes your head thinking that you will let others roll up their sleeves?

If you have the time, maybe you are on a 'Covid' schedule that is allowing you a bit more flexibility in your day-to-day life? Then why not take about two hours out of your day to help someone else out? Even if you 'have some place to be' donating blood takes about the same amount of time as watching a movie.

To donate blood:

You do need to be 17-years-old (16 with parent or guardian's permission).

You need to weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health

You will have to wait 3 months in the State of New York to donate after receiving a tattoo.

There are a few other reasons, including lifestyle and medications that could potentially keep you from donating, but feel free to contact the NY Blood Center and double check the donation criteria.

Don't know your blood type? Don't worry, currently because of Covid, blood donations are at an all time low, all blood types are needed.

It is recommended that you make an appointment in advance at a NY Blood Center location, but don't discount attending a mobile blood drive if you happen to be passing one.

Here are the Blood Donation Center locations for the Hudson Valley:

E. Fishkill Donor Center, 2070 Route 52 Building 200, HOPEWELL JUNCTION, 12533

Kingston Donor Center 51 Albany Avenue, KINGSTON, NY 12401

There are other opportunities for you to donate throughout the Hudson Valley, for those locations and to search by zip code, click here.

Have you had COVID and recovered? Then the Blood Centers would like to talk with you about donating plasma. Here is a little more information on the process of donating plasma, for all of the details, contact the NY Blood Center.