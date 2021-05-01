10 Unique Things You Need to Do When Visiting Saugerties

We ❤ Saugerties!

Every Monday on the Wolf, we give our very own "Wheel o' Towns" a spin to pick what town we crown the Wolf Hometown of the Week. We welcomed Dave to the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show today to pick one of the twenty towns that are on the wheel. He went with his hometown of Saugerties and wouldn't you know it, it landed on Saugerties!!! Dave won himself a $25 gift card and now we get to celebrate the Ulster county town of Saugerties all week long.

Let's get to know Saugerties a little better this week, here are some of the things we learned so far:

Saugerties is home to one of the biggest garlic festivals every year. The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival brings in some 50,000 people each year and was started back in 1989. The festival happens every year at Cantine Field on the last full weekend of September according to Wikipedia. With COVID, it looks like organizers are trying to bring the garlic festival back in 2021, possibly in early October 21.

Our listeners shared their favorite things to do and places to eat in Saugerties.

Randy told us to start at Village Bagels on Main Street for some great bagels, then head over to Partition Street to the Little Blueberryy for some shopping and yoga. To finish our trip, she invited us to her family's steakhouse, The Avenue, located on Ulster Avenue.

Jenn texted us, "Saugerties MUST try: Meltaway Bakery or Slices pizzeria."

Nap in Wallkill texted us, "OPUS 40 is an absolute must in Saugerties!"

Romy in Ellenville texted, "Gotta check out Krause’s Chocolate in Saugerties."

We also learned that a huge music festival, Woodstock '94, took place in Saugerties, that was quite the event...LOL!

Tom texted us, " The lighthouse is cool so is the small 'beach' on Beach Street. Jim Hensen had a home there too." Another celebrity that put Saugerties on the famous map was of course Saugerties High School graduate and Tonight Show host, Jimmy Fallon!

Saugerties is also home to my least favorite New York State Thruway on-off ramp....LOL!

Is there anything we missed? Share your Saugerties facts or places we need to try out by texting us through the Wolf mobile app.

