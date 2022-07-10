What’s New at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown, NY?

Anyone who doesn't believe that retail therapy is actually helpful hasn't spent a day at the mall. To some, shopping in person seems as if it's a chore but to others, it's therapeutic.

Grabbing your coffee and strolling through the mall to see what's new sounds relaxing. However, the majority of us head to the mall when we need something for an event or are even doing an in store pick up.

However, it's exciting to find out what new businesses have been added to malls throughout our area. Some of these local businesses are brand new, excited to be in a new location and see what the Hudson Valley has to offer.

New stores have opened in Middletown, NY allowing visitors to experience and explore more options locally.

Check out what's brand new and some of the latest shops at the Galleria at Crystal Run below.

Box Lunch

This specialty retail shop has many locations. They offer collections of popular, pop culture themed merchandise such as accessories, apparel, gifts and more.

Bozzy's Beauty Bar

This new location sounds like a day at the spa. They offer sugar waxing, microblading, lashes, makeup application and more. Be sure to feel brand new after your appointment.

Codigo Fama

This unique retail shop has exclusive, designer shoes, apparel and even accessories. They even have sneakers and hats for sale. They also have upbeat music playing at all times.

J's Seafood Kitchen

Known as the old, Johnny Rockets', this new spot is also bringing a new flavor to town. Not a lot of places in the Hudson Valley serve tasty seafood. They also serve brunch, lunch and dinner.

Lollipop Toy Shop

Do you have a sweet tooth? Calling all kids, this new store is for you. They have toys for all ages and even ride on toys as well.

Rue 21

This clothing store is for "girls and guys". They offer a large selection of products to suit the customers budget and style. Rue 21 has comfortable and unique graphic tees.

Selfie Galore

With over 20+ plus interactive rooms, who wouldn't love a good content space for social media? Head on over to this new spot to get the perfect backdrop for your photos. You could probably spend hours in there getting all the perfect angles.

Galleria at Crystal Run

1 Galleria Dr, Middletown, NY 10941

Which business are you excited to visit at the Galleria at Crystal Run? Share with us below.

Looking for affordable apartments in Orange County, NY? There will be a new apartment complex right near the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall.

