Fresh From the Farm Meals Delivered to Your Table This Holiday

A local farm is helping us stress less this holiday season. Greig Farm has been in the Hudson Valley since the 1940’s. They are a “pick your own” farm located in Red Hook. Their selection consists of fruits and vegetables ranging from asparagus to strawberries and more. Greig Farm also offers the option of apple and pumpkin picking. It’s really neat that they an offer community garden in which you can purchase a garden plot and plant anything that you like. Greig Farm also has goats on the property that you can hang out with and feed.

They are offering holiday, full course dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Along with dinner options, Greig Farm is also providing side dishes and desserts on their menu. The meals are cooked by local chefs by their farm fresh goodies. On Saturdays, Greig Farm has fresh seafood available for pick up only if you would like to incorporate that into your holiday meal.

They offer curbside pickup as one of their options. If you live within a 15 mile radius, Greig Farm also has local delivery available. They have something for the entire family, even the kiddies, such as grilled cheese, PB& J and hot dogs. I’m over here drooling and already thinking about Thanksgiving dinner.

Be sure to make your holiday season easier for yourself and the family by pre ordering your meals. You’ll also be supporting a local farm here in the Hudson Valley.

To place your orders and view their menu, you can visit www.greigmarket.com

227 Pitcher Lane

Red Hook NY 12571

845 758 8007