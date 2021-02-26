Former New York State Trooper Going To Prison for Rape

Get our free mobile app

A former member of the New York State Police department is going to prison for multiple charges, which include rape.

According to a report by WIVB, Jason Lanning, who was fired by the New York State Police back in 2010, is going to spend at least the next year in state prison for rape and other offenses.

The 46-year-old Lanning, who was originally charged with 8 separate crimes, admitted in court last year that he raped a woman from Depew back in 2019. In addition to admitting to the sexual assault charge, he also admitted to illegally representing himself as a New York State Trooper even though he was fired from his police officer job almost a decade before. During his allocution in court, he spoke about how we pretended to be an officer in order to gain the trust of multiple women.

Lanning has been in custody since he was originally arrested in 2020 and was being held without bail. He was facing up to four years in state prison, but with his guilty plea, he will serve at least one year. Upon his release, he will also have to register as a sex offender.

In an effort to keep you informed about what's happening in our community, we do happen to write about crime from time-to-time. Most of the time I am able to do so without it really affecting me, it's part of my job. However, this story is really getting to me.

Here is a man that We The People hired to protect us and not only did he not protect the people he was sworn to serve, but he preyed upon them. I often try to not include my personal feelings in the items I write about, but I am glad this predator is off the streets.

8 Self Defense Weapons Outlawed in New York