Forbes Highlights Hudson Valley for ‘Ultimate Throwback Weekend’

Forbes is encouraging others to visit a Hudson Valley town for "the ultimate throwback weekend."

Michelle Gross, a travel consultant for Forbes, recently traveled to Beacon to catch a drive-in movie. She went to Story Screen Drive-In to catch The Big Lebowski and ended up loving everything Beacon has to offer.

"From a cozy Drive-In movie theater to art-deco inspired drinks and 1950’s themed soda counter, a socially distanced visit to this charming Hudson Valley town is just what the doctor ordered," Gross wrote for Forbes while highlighting Beacon.

Gross highlighted a number of Beacon eateries, including The Beacon Daily for all-day breakfast and muffins; Towne Crier Cafe for brunch, lunch, dinner and live music; the Roundhouse Hotel's Smoke On The Water summer BBQ pop-up; The Patio for "delicious drinks and appetizers" with a waterfall view. She also recommended Wonderbar, Homespun Foods, Glazed Over Donuts and Hudson Valley Marshmallow Company.

Shoppers were told to check out Raven Rose, Beacon Bath & Bubble and Blackbird Attic Boutique.

"If you’re looking for a little reprieve, there are plenty of ways to enjoy a weekend in Beacon in a safe, and socially distanced way," Gross wrote.