For Sale: Tour The Riggi's Rustic Yet Sophisticated $31 Million Lake Placid Camp

Over the years Michele and Ronald Riggi have not only been well known for their philanthropic efforts, but also for some of the most beautiful pieces of real estate in the Spa City. But you have to go a little further north to see what could be their most stunning property: their Lake Placid compound just listed for $31 million.

My jaw pretty much dropped on my keyboard when I first saw the Times Union story on the Riggi's "Casa Del Paradiso." I am a fan of beautiful real estate, and this one is definitely among the cream of the crop when it comes to Adirondack camps. It is honestly hard to call this just a camp, as it is just as sophisticated as it is rustic. It brings Adirondack charm, with the utmost comfort and ornate styling in the shadow of the legendary 1980 Olympic ski jump.

All that sophistication and charm add up to a listing price that would be a record real estate sale for the region, according to the Times Union. Now lets let the photos of this stunner do the talking!

Saratoga Springs socialite Michele and her husband Ronald Riggi have listed their stunning Lake Placid compound for $31 Million. According to the Zillow listing , this amazing spread sits on over 46 pristine Adirondack acres and features 9 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms. There is 8,500 square feet of delightful living space across a variety of 5 buildings including the main home, a tree house, 2 guest residences, and a sweet Airstream trailer decked out as a "she shed." This camp is private and gated, and only minutes from Lake Placid Village. You can even see the Lake PLacid Olympic ski jump from the property!