It appears that a much-anticipated event being held in Orange County later this month has been suddenly canceled. The Washington Heights Fire Department delivered the sad news via Facebook on Tuesday night (Sept 12, 2023).

Back on August 19, 2023, The Washington Heights Fire Department announced that they would be hosting the 108th Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Association Parade. Then Suddenly tonight they announced it is canceled.

Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Association Parade Canceled

Originally scheduled to step off on Maples Road in Middletown on September 23, 2023, the parade was to take a route up Highland Ave. Ext. make a right onto 17M and was to finish at Washinton Heights Park. Refreshments were planned along with a DJ and Trophies.

With the event less than two weeks away the announcement tonight stated that it was with a heavy heart the department was forced to cancel their plans for the parade.

To the community:

It is with a heavy heart that we are forced to cancel the parade to be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Unfortunately, for reasons that we cannot at this time share, we believe that it is in the best interests of everyone involved to do so. (Washington Heights Fire Department via Facebook) The post went on to say that once they are able to provide a proper explanation to the public for the cancelation they will do so but not at this time.

Washington Heights Fire Dept Calls Off Orange County Parade for September 23, 2023

As you might imagine many who were looking forward to participating are disappointed and they are sharing their feelings in the comments of the social media post. Others are curious about what could cause a last-minute cancelation of such a big event. So are actually expressing their anger.

Orange County Volunteer Firemen's Association Announces Parade Cancelation

The Orange County Firemen's Association released its own information last night as well in the form of a press release that they shared on the official Facebook page.

The Washington Heights Fire Department is located at 10 Ohio Place in Middletown New York. They were established in 1962. It appears from their post that whatever occurred is quite serious but not something they can speak about. They did say they are making an effort to return all prepaid money for the event.

