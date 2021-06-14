The inconvenience of having film crews buzzing all over the Hudson Valley is supposed to bring in money to local businesses, but what if that money is just a Hollywood prop?

The uptick in major motion pictures and television series filming in the area has been met with both excitement and exasperation. While it's great to see local landmarks on the big screen, some Hudson Valley residents wonder if all of the disruptions are really worth it.

One argument in support of the filming boom is that it's a huge boost to the local economy. With large filming operations in need of hotels, dining and other necessities, a huge influx of cast and crew could mean big money to local businesses. One independently owned store, however, says that they were the victims of a ripoff that can only be blamed on a local film shoot.

The Earlton Hill Country Store recently shared a photo of a counterfeit ten-dollar bill they discovered in their register. The image shows a very real-looking bill printed with the words "For Motion Picture Purposes" across the top. Although the currency says "not legal tender" its authentic appearance would make it easy to fool anyone.

Although the Greene County store was unable to identify exactly who passed the phony bill to them, the Hudson Valley Film Commission says they believe it was possibly a member of the cast or crew of the film "The Gilded Age" which recently filmed in the area.

Actors are supposed to turn in their props at end of day, but I suspect someone innocently pulled out and paid with this Motion Picture Money.

Even if the illegal act was an innocent mistake, that doesn't help out owners of the Earlton Hill Country Store. Owners say that they are encouraging other local businesses to carefully inspect any money that they are given by local film crews to make sure it's legit. They say the last thing they want is "to see it happen to another business."

