The ferry service has been shutdown since April, 2020.

Another sign that things are starting to get back to some sort of normal is that Metro-North has announced that they are set to start offering commuters the opportunity to use the Newburgh-Beacon Ferry once again.

The news comes at a great time as construction on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge continues to cause traffic delays all the time. The ferry option for commuters would eliminate some of the traffic as many can start to use the ferry again to connect with train service to New York City.

According to the Poughkeepsie Journal, the Newburgh-Beacon and the Haverstraw-Ossining ferries will resume operation at the end of August 2021. Ferry service has been suspended since April 13, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the MTA replacing ferry service with bus service for commuters in Rockland and Orange Counties. The bus service was discontinued in late May, 2020 due to low ridership according to the website, A Little Beacon Blog.

The ferries are operated by NY Waterway, and will start running during peak hours ahead of Labor Day weekend in anticipation of many people heading back to work, in-person once the holiday weekend is finished.

CEO, President and Chairman of NY Waterway Armand Pohan told the Journal that, "We’re thrilled to restart the Haverstraw-Ossining and Newburgh-Beacon service with Metro-North, and we look forward seeing all our past riders, and many more new ones, back aboard in August."

The ferry schedules for both, Haverstraw-Ossining and Newburgh-Beacon should be available early next month. For more information you can checkout NY Waterway online here.

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley