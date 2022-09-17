Here are the top 5 places to get fajitas in the Hudson Valley.

I'll always remember having the best fajitas, personally, at Fresno's in Poughkeepsie. Fresno's Southwest Restaurant & Bar at the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the place to go for me back in the 90s. An order of their amazing fajitas and a Texas-size Budweiser really hit the spot.

Poughkeepsie Galleria Poughkeepsie Galleria loading...

National Fajita Day is celebrated each year in August. According to National Day Calendar, the day recognizes the sizzling deliciousness of the savory Tex-Mex found in fajitas. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite fajita spot was and have compiled a top 5 list.

Get our free mobile app

Top 5 Places To Get Great Fajitas in the Hudson Valley

5. La Puerta Azul

La Puerta Azul Facebook La Puerta Azul Facebook loading...

La Puerta Azul offers authentic Mexican cuisine in a stylish space with live music on weekends. Check out their Portobello, chicken, steak, salmon and shrimp fajita options. They take the number 5 spot on our list.

2510 US-44

Millbrook, NY 12545

4. Frontera Tacos & Tequila

Frontera Tacos and Tequila Poughkeepsie Facebook Frontera Tacos and Tequila Poughkeepsie Facebook loading...

Frontera Tacos & Tequila offers south of the border cuisine you must try with chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon and vegetable fajita options. They take the number 4 spot on our list.

842 Main St 340 NY-211

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 Middletown, NY 10940

3. Juan Murphy's

Juan Murphy's Facebook Juan Murphy's Facebook loading...

Juan Murphy's fuses the warmth and friendliness of a traditional Irish pub with diverse and delicious flavors of Mexico. They offer brisket, steak or shrimp fajita bowls along with chicken. brisket or shrimp fajita platters served with rice, beans, tortillas and all the fixin's. They take the number 3 spot on our list.

796 Main St

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

attachment-Cafe Maya loading...

Cafe Maya offers Mexican fare with Mayan flair, margaritas and weekend mariachis in a vibrantly colored space along with chicken, steak, shrimp and vegetable fajita options. They take the number 2 spot on our list.

488 US-9 2776 W Main St

Fishkill, NY 12524 Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

1. Casa Vallarta

Casa Vallarta Facebook Casa Vallarta Facebook loading...

Casa Vallarta comes in at number 1. They offer authentic Mexican cuisine and the best margaritas. And we can add best fajitas to their accolades. They offer chicken, steak, shrimp and veggie fajita options. Casa Vallarta takes the top spot by an overwhelming majority.

1571 Ulster Ave 1820 NY-376

Lake Katrine, NY 12449 Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

There you have it. Many great options for fajitas in the Hudson Valley. Having been to Casa Vallarta in Poughkeepsie, I could attest to the fact that the fajitas are amazing and can see how this establishment took the top spot. Amazing food and beverages at Casa Vallarta.