Fair season underway in New York State. There are still tons of county fairs that will be happening the rest of the summer. Also, the Great New York State Fair has announced many of the entertainment acts that will be hitting the stage. No matter how old you are, there is always something fun to do at the fair. Many of the fairs are agricultural, so they have animal shows and competitions. In addition, there are rides, shows, entertainment, and of course we can't forget - THE FOOD!

Here Are All The Upcoming County Fairs Happening In New York State This Summer

Genesee County Fair

July 22-29, 2023

5056 E Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020

Orleans County 4-H Fair

July 24-29, 2023

12690 State Route 31, Albion, NY 14411

Ontario County Fair

July 25-29, 2023

2820 County Rd 10, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Clinton County Fair

July 25-30, 2023

84 Fairgrounds Rd, Morrisonville, NY 12962

Broome County Fair

July 25-30, 2023

Fairgrounds Rd, Whitney Point, NY 13862

Photo by Don Pham on Unsplash Photo by Don Pham on Unsplash loading...

Boonville-Oneida County Fair

July 25-30, 2023

222 Schuyler St, Boonville, NY 13309

Greene County Youth Fair

July 27-30, 2023

Joseph D Spencer Ln, Cairo, NY 12413

Orange County Agriculture & Family Festival

July 27-30, 2023

300 Finchville Turnpike, Otisville, NY 10963

Cattaraugus County Fair

July 30-August 5, 2023

501 Erie St, Little Valley, NY 14755

Chemung County Fair

August 1-6, 2023

170 Fairview Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845

Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash Photo by John Matychuk on Unsplash loading...

Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair

August 1-6, 2023

85 East Barney Street Gouverneur, NY 13642

Otsego County Fair

August 1-6, 2023

48 Lake St, Morris, NY, 13808

Ulster County Fair

August 1-6, 2023

249 Libertyville Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Niagara County Youth Fair

August 2-6, 2023

4487 Lake Ave (Route 78), Lockport, NY 14094

TS Media Center TS Media Center loading...

Wayne County Fair

August 14-19, 2023

300 W. Jackson St, Palmyra, NY 14522

Franklin County Fair

August 6-13, 2023

606 E Main St, Malone, NY 12953

Tioga County Fair

August 7-12, 2023

50 West Main St, Marvin Park, Owego, NY 13827

Chenango County Fair

August 9-13, 2023

168 E Main St, Norwich, NY 13815

Montgomery County Agricultural Fair In Maryland Getty Images loading...

Erie County Fair

August 9-20, 2023

5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, New York 14075

Grahamsville Little World's Fair

August 18-20, 2023

8230 State Route 55 Grahamsville, NY 12740

Wyoming County Fair

August 12-19, 2023

70 Main St, Pike, New York 14130

Delaware County Fair

August 14-19, 2023

Fair St, Walton, NY 13856

Steuben County Fair

August 14-20, 2023

15 E. Washington St, Bath, NY 14810

Photo by Dustin Humes on Unsplash Photo by Dustin Humes on Unsplash loading...

Altamont Fair

August 15-20, 2023

New York 146 &, Arlington St, Guilderland, NY

Herkimer County Fair

August 15-20, 2023

135 Cemetery St, Frankfort, NY 13340

Essex County Fair

August 16-20, 2023

3 Sisco St, Westport, NY 12993

Washington County Fair

August 21-27, 2023

392 Old Schuylerville Rd, Greenwich, NY 12834

Photo by Luke Pamer on Unsplash Photo by Luke Pamer on Unsplash loading...

Dutchess County Fair

August 22-27, 2023

6636 Route 9 – Rhinebeck, NY 12572 (Gate #1 Entrance All Events)

Trumansburg Fair (Tompkins County)

August 22-27, 2023

2150 State Route 96, Trumansburg, NY 14886

New York State Fair

August 23-September 4, 2023

581 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse, NY 13209

Columbia County Fair

August 30-September 4, 2023

32 Church St, Route 203, Chatham, NY 12037

Schaghticoke Fair

August 30-September 4, 2023

69 Stillwater Bridge Rd, Rtes. 67 & 40, Schaghticoke, NY 12154

7 Foods We'd Love to See at the New York State Fair in 2023 Because everyone prefers their heart attacks in different forms!