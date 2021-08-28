Exciting Boat Cruises to Take in the Hudson Valley

My favorite part about the warm summer months are being in or around the water. Between swimming pools, lakes and local beaches, it’s the most perfect time to soak this up.

The history behind the Hudson River always fascinates me. Named after Henry Hudson himself, this river, Hudson actually stumbled upon this body of water. Sailing along on the Half Moon, Hudson and his crew had no idea of their impact and efforts would be remembered in history for decades.

I have gone on a bunch of cruises throughout the Hudson Valley and it was alot of fun. For me, it’s like a mini party on a boat, aka yacht living on the Hudson.

Whether you sign up for an event, a tour or simply find someone who has a boat, it’s worth it to get out there for a few hours and see all of the beauty that the Hudson Valley and Hudson River has to offer.

Here are local cruises that will sail you around the counties.

Hudson River Adventures: Pride of the Hudson, Newburgh

Staring in Newburgh, this journey will take you along the Hudson with a captain who will narrate the tour. I find it fascinating that you can experience Washington’s Headquarters, Constitution Island and more.

Find out more about this cruise tour here.

Hudson River Cruises, Kingston

This Ulster County cruise has a bunch of cool events on board. Not only do they have sightseeing cruises but also special events and tours (private and group),

They also offer a beautiful sunset cruise. To find out more about this cruise tour, click here.

Hudson Cruises, Hudson

There are different tours you can take at this location. One of the tours include a Hudson-Athens Lighthouse Tour. During this specific tour, not only will you see the lighthouse but also views of the Hudson Valley and Hudson River.

There’s also an option of hopping on board to a ferry.

To find out more about the ferry options, click here.

Have you ever been on a Hudson Valley cruise tour? Share with us below.

