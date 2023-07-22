World’s Most Endangered Sea Turtle Rescued in New York

Hats of to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) in the role they recently played in rescuing the most endangered sea turtle on the planet.

In what has already been an eventful month for Environmental Conservation Officers (ECOs), marine biologists from the New York Marine Rescue Center sought their help in what may turn out to be the most critical rescue mission so far this year.

This Kemp's ridley sea turtle was rescued in Nassau County, NY (NYS DEC)

Endangered Sea Turtle Rescued in New York

"On the evening of July 1, marine biologists with the New York Marine Rescue Center (NYMRC) requested ECO assistance with a Kemp's ridley sea turtle that had washed up on Atlantic Beach [in Nassau County]", began a recent press release from the NYS DEC. Their next steps would need to be taken carefully to ensure safety of the endangered reptile.

Adifferent Kemp's ridley turtle that was rescued in Cape Cod, MA (indigojt via Canva)

About the Kemp's Ridley Sea Turtle

In addition to being the most endangered species of sea turtle on the planet, the Kemp's ridley turtle is also the smallest. Unfortunately, threats including commercial fishing ventures that accidentally snare the turtles in nets alongside harvested fish mean that their population has drastically declined. Between the 1940s and the 1980s, numbers dwindled from tens of thousands of nesting females to just several hundred in the Gulf of Mexico alone. This made the Long Island, NY rescue especially important.

"ECO Pabes arrived at the location shortly after receiving the call and secured the scene, ensuring nobody touched the animal. Touching or attempting to move marine wildlife back out to sea can further stress the animal and cause additional injury" the NYS DEC shared. "Shortly after Officer Pabes secured the area, a volunteer with NYMRC arrived and safely took the sea turtle in for rehabilitation."

From confiscating illegal fish to assisting with endangered animal rescues, a day in the life of a NYS DEC officer is never dull. Check out the dramatic rescue of a local hiker that required the skilled use of a helicopter below.

