Ellenville, New York Ripped Apart, Makes List of Worst Towns

It was a harsh assessment but was it a little accurate?

A YouTuber didn't have a lot of positive things to say about this small Hudson Valley town.

You might not know this but according to Ballotpedia, there are 57 counties across the vast state of New York. How is that for a little piece of trivia. There are also 1,530 cities, towns, and villages, and 1,185 special districts within those counties.

The Hudson Valley region of New York consists of Albany, Rensselaer, Greene, Columbia, Ulster, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Westchester and Rockland County. Most people take pride in where they live and where they grew up but with over 1,500 cities and towns they can't possibly be everyone's cup of tea. What really makes a place bad? I would think it's a commination of things like employment, education, cost of living, income and crime. I guess it could be different for everyone. What's really important to live in a town?

A YouTuber has a video published on channel called World According to Briggs and it list the 10 Worst Towns in New York State. The video lists Ellenville, New York. Ellenville is a small town in Ulster County that is home to just over 4,000 New Yorkers. Why did he pick on Ellenville?

The reason behind Ellenville making the list are quite clear in the video. According to the video, the average household income is 26% less lower than New York's average and 20% of Ellenville's residents are living in poverty. The school's test scores and cost of living were also rated with a D according to him though I don't know what his sources are. I have never been to Ellenville. Do you think it deserves to be on this list?

Here is the video.

