I have lots of friends that love to travel. They can’t get away enough, it seems. And one of the reasons they love to travel is to see the sights, but also to eat the food. Unfortunately, travel is limited these days and there are a lot of people that just can’t afford to travel. If you’re one of those people that are not able to travel, here’s a great way you can enjoy the cuisine of other countries without leaving Dutchess County. In fact, you can do it in one small Dutchess County Village.

Rhinebeck is not a huge village, but it’s one of Dutchess County’s coolest places. It’s full of great shops, beautiful architecture, and more restaurants than you could ever believe. Want to try some exotic food from other countries? Rhinebeck is a great destination for doing that. I’ve put together a list of some of the different cuisines you can find in Rhinebeck, and it’s a pretty good one. Here we go, in no particular order…

Eat Your Way Around the Globe in this Dutchess County Village The Many Cuisines of Rhinebeck

Believe it or not, that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to restaurants in Rhinebeck. There is also the Historic Tavern at Beekman Arms, Foster's, Pete's Famous, and the list goes on and on. And they're all walkable. Can't get away this year, but wish you could? Head to Rhinebeck, it's the next best thing.

