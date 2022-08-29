More Police Expected Over the Weekend in Dutchess County

An increased police presence will be noticeable during the holiday weekend. I still can't believe that Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, it just seems like summer goes faster and faster each year.

Many people (including myself) are trying to get the most out of the rest of the summer and have an upcoming summer fun-filled weekend. However, we all need to be safe, and local law enforcement agencies have a big plan to help make sure that happens.

What exactly will be happening in the Hudson Valley?

According to the Dutchess County Government Facebook Page, law enforcement agencies throughout Dutchess County will be participating in a special effort to stop impaired driving during the Labor Day weekend. It's all part of the statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign.

When will the special campaign end?

The special effort will remain in effect through September 5th. Motorists are being warned and law enforcement is sending a very clear message that drinking and driving will NOT be tolerated.

Anyone who does plan on going out and drinking during the weekend is being advised to create a plan and figure out safe ride transportation. That should go without saying, but you need to remind people about everything these days.

What other holidays does the 'High Visibility Engagement Campaign" target?

There are a few. It targets Memorial Day, July 4th, Halloween, Thanksgiving, the winter holiday season, Super Bowl weekend and St. Patrick's Day. Thank you to all of the law enforcement agencies here in the Hudson Valley that keep us safe.

