“Dutchess HELPLINE” App Helps Residents Struggling with Addiction

Dutchess County, New York just recently promoted its app, Dutchess HELPLINE, on their Facebook page. The county put out the reminder that The Dutchess HELPLINE app is created for Dutchess County residents struggling with addictions, mental health disorders, and more related issues.

Dutchess HELPLINE

Struggling individuals and their family members can better understand the signs of risk behaviors and find important resources that will help them to make informed decisions. The app allows users to create their own Safety Plan, with actionable steps toward harm reduction.

Suicide awareness and prevention are the main focus of the app, as well as finding peace and calm in the midst of stressful and anxious situations. The app also includes information on Narcan and training on its use in emergency interventions.

Previous County Executive Marc Molinaro said when the app was launched,

[M]ental health issues are more challenging than ever. This app is an important resource for those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, as well as family and friends who wish to help those suffering. We encourage all to download this app today, regardless of whether or not you are currently struggling with mental health issues, because you never know when you or someone you love may need help.”

Dutchess HELPLINE offers a variety of resources and tools for its users, including:

“Call for help” and “Text for help” direct links – simply press for immediate connection with Dutchess County’s HELPLINE, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with experienced mental health professionals.

and – simply press for immediate connection with Dutchess County’s HELPLINE, staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week with experienced mental health professionals. Interactive Safety Plan – create a personal safety plan and have a ready list of customized tools and resources to provide support when an individual feels they are starting to have a crisis.

create a personal safety plan and have a ready list of customized tools and resources to provide support when an individual feels they are starting to have a crisis. Suicide Prevention tools – features healthy steps to utilize if one feels suicidal thoughts.

– features healthy steps to utilize if one feels suicidal thoughts. Narcan Information & Training – learn about life-saving Narcan and training opportunities to learn how to use it in the event of an overdose.

– learn about life-saving Narcan and training opportunities to learn how to use it in the event of an overdose. Resource map – highlighting local food pantries and behavioral health facilities.

– highlighting local food pantries and behavioral health facilities. Calendar – schedule of events, training and activities hosted by DBCH, other county departments and more.

– schedule of events, training and activities hosted by DBCH, other county departments and more. Mental Health Tips - articles and videos for mental wellness.

The HELPLINE app is an extension of Dutchess County's 24/7 crisis intervention services, including the HELPLINE crisis telephone line (845-485-9700), which offers mental health professionals available 24 hours a day to provide support and assistance via phone call or text.

The Dutchess HELPLINE app can be found on the Apple App Store and on the Google Play Store

