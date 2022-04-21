Dutchess County Park Announces Sunday Concerts and Food Trucks

Spring is here, the weather is getting warmer (although it’s taking its time), and pretty soon we’ll be enjoying outdoor concerts and live music. And the Hudson Valley has no shortage of musical talent or cool places to enjoy live music. Add food trucks to the mix, and you have a fun day that the whole family can enjoy.

LaGrange Spring Concert Series and Food Trucks

Freedom Park on Skidmore Road in LaGrange has announced their Spring Concert Series and Food Trucks, and it kicks off in just a couple of weeks, so get ready to grab your lawn chairs or blankets for some of the best local bands and make sure you bring your appetite for this year's delicious food trucks. They’ve scheduled the concerts and food trucks through the end of May right now, and it looks like a great line-up.

On Sunday, May 1 at 6 PM, the concert series kicks off with the band Everything Else and their British Invasion Experience. Valia’s Wood Fire Pizza will be there with their food truck. On Mother’s Day, May 8, why not treat Mom to some live music and dinner? Local band Noise in the Basement will play Freedom Park starting at 6 PM and the featured food truck will be Party of Two Catering LLC’s Frites of NY. Mom won’t have to worry about cooking during her day. On May 15 it’s Hurley Mountain Highway with food by Dave’s Global Kitchen, and on May 22 the Cruise Control Band hits the stage at 6 PM and Los 3 Americas Food Truck will be serving up some delicious Latin American cuisine.

Sundays in May are going to be great at Freedom Park in LaGrange. The concerts will be from 6 PM - 8 PM weather permitting. For more information about the Spring Sunday Concert Series and other events at Freedom Park, visit the Town of LaGrange Parks and Recreation web page.

