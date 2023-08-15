Boozy Dunkin’ Iced Coffee and Teas Coming to New York, CT

Things are about to get boozy at Dunkin'. Well, kind of.

If you're a fan of espresso martinis then you'll probably enjoy the latest endeavor from everyone's favorite coffee chain. Apparently, Dunkin' is working on a new line of boozy coffee.

But don't worry, this is not a beverage you can scoop up in the drive-thru line.

Dunkin' Spiked Coming to New York

There's a website called DunkinSpiked.com that explains there will be 8 flavors of Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee and Dunkin Spiked Iced Teas that will be released sometime soon. On the spiked coffee side, you have Original iced coffee, caramel, mocha, and vanilla flavors.

DunkinSpiked.com DunkinSpiked.com loading...

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea lineup is made up of Slightly Sweet, Half and Half (half tea, half lemonade), Strawberry Dragonfruit, and Mango Pineapple.

They'll be sold in 12-ounce cans and can be found in liquor stores and online. According to the Dunkin' Spiked website, they are shipping out now. They write:

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Teas are shipping now! Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees will be available starting in September. Dunkin’ Spiked is launching in: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, and Vermont. More states to come in 2024 and beyond!

Dunkin Celebrates Fall Early in 2023

If you missed the other Dunkin' news last week, it looks like Dunkin' will be releasing their pumpkin spice flavors on August 16th. And a few of our pumpkin sources believe that several Hudson Valley locations are secretly selling pumpkin product already!

10 Hudson Valley Coffee Shops You'll Love 'A Latte' Whether you're celebrating National Coffee Day or just looking for an afternoon pick-me-up, these 10 local coffee shops know how to brew-it!

5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County Where to Get a Great Cup of Joe in Dutchess County