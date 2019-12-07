Dunkin’ Releases Limited Edition Candles

Is Dunkin your go-to coffee spot? Do you just love the smell of a fresh cup of coffee and a donut?

If this sounds like and you happen to love a good candle, Dunkin' is hooking you up this holiday season.

Dunkin has teamed up with Homesick Candles to create 3 limited edition Dunkin candles. You have your choice of the Dunkin Original Blend candle, the Dunkin Old Fashioned candle and the holiday favorite Peppermint Mocha candle.

The candles will run you a pretty penny at $29.95 each.

You may be better off just buying a cup of coffee or donut and wafting the scent while it lasts. If you like the idea of a coffee candle but don't feel like dropping $30 on a branded Dunkin' candle, here are some other options on Amazon available for under $15:

