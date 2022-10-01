When you work in law enforcement you often face the unexpected. New Yrok state police had just arrested one person, who was suspected to have been driving under the influence early Sunday morning. But that's not the story. As troopers waited in their vehicle, another suspected drunk driver was coming up the same road right behind them.

An Orange County man ended up being issued 13 tickets that morning, and is now facing some serious charges, according to officials. What happened?

According to NY State Police, slightly more than 30% of the fatal crashes are alcohol related in New York state.

Suspected Drunk on the Road

New York State Police said in a press release that they observed a vehicle on the northbound side of the Palisades Parkway early Sunday morning, in Stony Point. The vehicle was pulled over on the side of the road with its hazards on when troopers approached. The press release says that offcials determined that the driver was intoxicated after an investigation.

Troopers Arrest One Drunk Only to Be Struck by Another

The driver was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Haverstraw by another trooper. The other troopers sat in their cruiser behind the parked car, as they waited for a toe truck to remove the vehicle. Little did they know that they'd be struck from behind by another alleged drunk driver who was on the same road at that time.

That's what happened, according to offcials, as a 2001 Mazda hit the state police vehicle from behind, even when troopers were said to have had their hazards on. The suspect is a 44-year-old Middletown man, who was said to have been traveling with a 3-year-old at the time of the crash.

Charges

Both troopers received minor injuries and were treated and released from Nyack Hospital. The suspect and the child were not hurt. Police say the man was arrested and charged with Aggravated DWI- Leandra’s Law and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The suspect reportedly had a BAC of .12%. which is one and a half times over the legal limit.

