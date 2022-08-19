How Hudson Valley Counties are Handling Drought Conditions

Where is there a drought in the Hudson Valley?

In Kingston, NY, residents have been aware of the current drought alert. A press release provided information in regards to why this is happening in Ulster County. The City of Kingston has now declared a drought emergency and raised it to stage II.

However, according to the map from the National Drought Mitigation Center, there are other countries that are also in danger of being a part of the drought in the Hudson Valley.

This map was released on Thursday, August 11, 2022. It shows the intensity levels of the possible drought which ranges from none, abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought, exceptional drought, and no data. This map can be changed by location and can also be downloaded.

Who is being affected by the drought in the Hudson Valley?

As of right now, Kingston has been affected and is in a drought emergency. An investigation is underway to determine if Newburgh is in a drought.

However, the National Integrated Drought Information System map shows that Dutchess County, NY may be impacted by a possible drought.

In Orange County, residents are receiving water from the town due to a lack of water supply.

According to News 12, in the Town of Newburgh, residents have been receiving water from the town. Currently, two homes in the area have been affected. Some of their wells and water supplies have dried up. An investigation is currently underway investigating why the wells went dry. It could be that it is due to drought or potentially caused by local construction.

How are Newburgh residents receiving water?

For those who are in need of water, a water truck is available. This is located on South Plank Road, behind Newburgh's Emergency Services.

What can we do to help save water in the Hudson Valley?

Local residents have had a difficult time providing their yards with water. Those with flowers have chosen to dig up their flowerbeds and provide them with landscape fabric and topped them with river rocks instead.

Hudson Valley residents who are affected by the drought emergency have to limit their water use by at least 20%. They are also being asked to not use water to fill their pools and to not water their lawn.

What will you do to conserve water in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

