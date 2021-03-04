Don’t Miss Jupiter and Mercury Cross Paths This Friday

We've had some excellent luck lately when it comes to catching a glimpse of the moon and stars over the Hudson Valley.

Last weekend, despite the clouds and rain, we were able to get a pretty good look at the Full Snow Moon. EarthSky.org described the Full Snow Moon as "a welcome reminder of the longer summer days to come."

Later this week we should expect a show in the sky. According to ABC7 NY and AccuWeather, Jupiter and Mercury will be crossing paths. Sort of.

AccuWeather and ABC 7 explain that the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction is when the smallest planet (aka Mercury) and the largest planet (Jupiter) meet. They explain in depth that this conjunction "means the planets will appear at their closest to each other. In reality, the planets are still millions of miles apart but appear close when their orbits align."

On Friday, March 5th 2021 we will be able to see these two planets right next to each other in the night sky.

Accuweather.com, suggests looking towards the sky and hour before dawn to get the best view. While Mercury will be difficult to see because it's so small, Jupiter will appear brighter during the conjunction. Once you spot Jupiter, Mercury will be close by.

How will the weather fare for the Hudson Valley during the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction? HudsonValleyWeather.com says to expect partly cloudy skies over night from March 4th to the 5th.

The Full Snow Moon brought sleepless nights to some, maybe the Jupiter-Mercury conjunction will bring a peaceful nights rest. One could only hope.