In New York, it can be painful to work for the United States Postal Service (USPS). During Dog Bite Awareness Week June 4th-10th (you're excused if you haven't heard of it before), the USPS shared some statistics on one of the most famous rivalries of all time.

The USPS revealed that there were 5,300 incidents involving mail carriers and dogs in 2022. While their language is carefully chosen (the USPS's theme this year is "even good dogs have bad days), they still shared which states were "worst" for these attacks.

Canva Canva loading...

Postal Worker Dog Bites in 2022

Luckily, New Yorkers were given something else to hold over the west coast as California was named the number one "Dog Bite State", with 675 reported incidents in 2022 (a slight increase from 656 bites in 2021). While California was the state with the most incidents, the city with the most bites in 2022 was Houston, TX. But what about New York?

New York state had the third-most dog attacks on postal workers in the country in 2022 (Canva) New York state had the third-most dog attacks on postal workers in the country in 2022 (Canva) loading...

Postal Worker Dog Bites in New York State in 2022

New York state postal workers experienced the third-most number of dog attacks in 2022 with 321 reported bites, a sharp increase from the 239 bites reported in 2021. What may come as a surprise, however, is which New York city had the most bites (because it's not that city).

Buffalo, NY Had the Most Postal Worker Dog Attacks in 2022

Buffalo, NY was the only city in New York state to make the top 20 list of dog attacks on postal workers, with the 18 reported bites putting the city 18th overall in the country. To avoid more bites in 2023, the USPS is asking both their mail carriers and dog owners alike to follow specific guidelines.

Postal workers are taught a "protective stance", including placing their mail bag between them and an attacking dog (USPS) Postal workers are taught a "protective stance", including placing their mail bag between them and an attacking dog (USPS) loading...

Dog Bite Prevention

Mail carriers are trained for dog interactions, including ways to both properly protect themselves in the event of an attack (above) as well as the best tactics to prevent one in the first place. Homeowners with dogs are asked to have them either fenced, leashed, or kept indoors while mail carriers are nearby. Especially reactive dogs are asked to be kept away from front doors or windows during deliveries.

Get our free mobile app

The Hudson Valley is a great place to have a dog. From the hundreds and hundreds of miles of trails to dog parks in nearly every town, there's always something to do. If you've never taken your fluffy buddy to a dog park before, check out the best ways to introduce them below, and keep scrolling to see some of the best hikes for you and your pup.

DOG LOVERS: 5 Tips On Introducing Your Dog To A Dog Park We all want to be responsible dog owners and create a wonderful experience for our dogs at a dog park. If you have a dog that you think would love a chance at playing with other furry friends at a public park, here is some very practical and simple advice from certified dog trainer Sarah Cummings who has a lot of experience as a staff member of the Susquehanna SPCA.

Here's what Sarah has to say to us dog parents...