Doc Wallace Trio Performs to Benefit Hour Children Inc’s Summer Programs

Furthering its commitment to support children with incarcerated mothers in New York State, Hour Children is hosting a benefit concert to raise funds for the nonprofit’s partner, Incarnation Camp, a sleep-away camp in Connecticut, to help children to attend this summer free of charge. The concert will be held the evening of Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the Church of the Incarnation (209 Madison Avenue at 35th Street) and will feature an unforgettable performance by the critically acclaimed jazzy Texas-style fiddling and swing band, the Doc Wallace Trio.

What is Hour Children?

Hour Children is a leading provider of services to incarcerated and formerly incarcerated women in New York State. Focused on women and their children, Hour Children supports families during and after and equips them with the tools they need to build their futures. It does this by providing housing, childcare, vocational, educational, and mental health services. Founded in 1992 by Sister Tesa Fitzgerald, the not-for-profit provides prison-based services such as infant nurseries, transportation, visiting programs, and parenting education and advocacy. Community programming includes supportive housing, job training, childcare support, mentoring for children, a community food pantry, and Hour Thrift Shops to benefit the organization’s work.

Doc Wallace Trio Benefit Concert

The Doc Wallace Trio (David "Doc"Wallace, Dana Scofidio, and Daniel Levy) has been thrilling listeners with its unique blend of jazzy Texas-style fiddling and swing since their first performance in 1999. The trio’s presenters include Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Midori & Friends, Young Audiences, the New York Philharmonic, HERE Arts Center, and the Levitt Pavilion. Never content to let music remain in the clubs or the concert halls, the Doc Wallace Trio is committed to engagement with underserved communities, and actively brings its artistry to schools, hospitals, psychiatric facilities, homeless shelters, houses of worship, and correctional facilities.

All funds raised at the benefit concert will directly support Hour Children’s participation in Incarnation Camp, a two-week summer sleep-away camp, in Ivoryton, Connecticut designed to meet the unique needs of children who have been affected by their mothers’ incarceration, hosted in partnership with the Church of the Incarnation. These types of programs maximize a child’s stability, nurture familial connections and help those impacted by the criminal legal system build healthy, independent, and secure lives.

To attend the concert in person or virtually, purchase tickets, $30, at the door or in advance online. To join the concert, a choice of in-person or virtual attendance at the Doc Wallace Trio concert is available. Virtual attendees are asked to purchase a ticket online and a live-streaming link will be sent on July 12, 2023. In-person tickets are available on EventBrite. Those that cannot attend the benefit concert but wish to support Hour Children’s Summer Programs can donate here (www.HourChildren.Kindful.com), choosing “Doc Wallace Trio Benefit Concert” from the drop-down menu.

Dr. Alethea Taylor, Executive Director of Hour Children, said:

“Hour Children's programs and mission are undeniably vital, providing essential resources and fostering a sense of belonging for the most vulnerable among us... Through this benefit concert, we aspire to lend our voices to this noble cause, creating a harmony of compassion, resilience, and transformation for our families. We look forward to welcoming the community for this unforgettable night of music.”

Dr. Alethea Taylor sat down with In Touch - Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley's Public Affairs and Issues program several months ago, explaining their program and several of their initiatives. You can listen to the episode below, and read more here.

