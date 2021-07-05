Did You Lock Your Car? Thefts on the Rise in the HV

The New York State Police are reminding Hudson Valley residents that it is very important to secure their vehicles, as break-ins and thefts are on the rise once again in the Hudson Valley.

If you've never had your car broken into, then you have no idea how awful it feels. Someone going through your personal things with no regard for anything. It's very violating, and you definitely learn a lesson. I've had my car broken into twice in my life that I know of, as I'm sure someone went in unnoticed over the years. Once my car was locked and they smashed the window and took a leather jacket my friend left on the back seat.

The second time was due to my own stupidity; I left my car unlocked, but luckily I don't keep valuables in my and the person just move everything around. It can happen anywhere, anytime. It doesn't how safe you think your neighborhood is, there is always someone that will take advantage of an unlocked car with the keys left in it. Luckily my car has only been broken into, and not stolen. I don't know how I would handle that at all.

State Police from the Brewster barracks have seen an increase of larcenies from vehicles as well as vehicle thefts over the past year. Three vehicles, a 2020 Land Rover, 2018, Audi A3, and a 2008 Toyota Prius, were stolen in the town of Southeast this past weekend from June 26 through June 28.

According to a press release, the State Police are advising residents to do the following:

Please always lock your vehicle, even in your own driveway. Close all windows including sunroofs. Park in well-lit areas. Never leave your vehicle unattended while it is running. Never leave keys, valuables, or personal identification in a vehicle even for short periods of time.

It's all common sense stuff, but sometimes we overlook those simple things.

