Most of us have experienced the frustration of clearing snow from the driveway, only to have the state, county, or city plow throw some back into it. Don't retaliate by throwing it back in the road, it could lead to fines and jail time.

According to Cornell University, New York Vehicle Traffic Law 1219 covers a long list of things you can be held responsible for ending up on a roadway.

No person shall throw or deposit upon any highway any glass bottle, glass, nails, tacks, wire, cans, snow or any other substance likely to injure any person, animal, or vehicle upon such highway.

A 2nd section to the law uses the term, "permits to be placed" on a roadway. Many believe this makes you responsible if you hire a company to plow the driveway and they push it across the road or leaves it in the road. The penalties can go as far as 15 days in jail or a $150 fine.

Now if we can just legislation enacted to cover plowing snow back into our driveways. You can read more about the law on Cornell's Local Roads page or New York's Public Laws website.