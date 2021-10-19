Did Usher Land at Wappingers Airport This Weekend? Many say YEAH!

I have a Confession to make. This is one of the coolest celebrity sightings the Hudson Valley has had in a while.

Over the last few years, here in the mid-Hudson region, we have seen an influx of celebrity sightings.

Most of that has to do with all the television and movie projects filming in the area. However, there are your random run-of-the-mill celebrity sightings. For instance, last fall Law & Order star Christopher Meloni (AKA Elliot Stabler) was seen walking around Newburgh and a few weeks ago former New York Yankee pitcher CC Sabathia was spotted picking apples at Fishkill Farms with his family.

The latest sighting was at Hudson Valley Regional Airport in Wappingers over the weekend. Customers at Paula's Runway Cafe on Saturday, October 16th, were able to catch glimpse of singer Usher as a private plane dropped him off at the Dutchess County airport.

We reached out to Paula Young-Borra, owner of Paula's Runway Cafe, who shared a photo of the singer on the tarmac, to get the inside scoop.

Young-Borra explained:

He flew in by private jet on Saturday. The last one off the plane, he was on the tarmac for a minute and then was whisked away in an escalade, and flew back on Sunday. Apparently, he was working in the area.

She also told us that Usher was flown in by 4Wall Entertainment company. The photo above was taken by Paula's Runway Cafe customer Maryann Pilon. Imagine enjoying a Hudson Valley meal, like Maryann was, and Usher just rolls right by?!

Unfortunately, Usher did not stop by for a meal. Maybe next time he'll take it Nice & Slow and get to enjoy some Hudson Valley grub.

Usher recently made headlines after becoming a father for the 4th time, welcoming baby boy Sire Castrello Raymond to the world.

