Detroit Style Pizza Has Hit the HV and it’s Amazing

The flavor of Motown has come to Po-town.

There's a new pizza place in town and they're changing all of the rules for a traditional New York pie.

Pizza and New York are almost synonymous but pizza and Detroit?

I grew up in Michigan and I've got to say I didn't know that Detroit pizza was special but it is and it's amazing. Who would have thought I had great pizza in my back yard the entire time and took it for granted.

A new pop-up pizza shop just opened up in Poughkeepsie called Hudson & Packard an they specialize in Detroit style pizza and it could quite honestly it could be the best pizza I've ever eaten. If you're wondering what Detroit pizza is like it has been described as a deep dish and Sicilian hybrid.

My message to New Yorker's would be to step out of your pizza comfort zone and try something new! You've got to try Hudson & Packard at the Underwear Factory in Poughkeepsie.

