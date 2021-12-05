Cut Down Your Christmas Tree at These Hudson Valley Farms

Cutting down your own Christmas tree has always been something I have wanted to do. The Hallmark Channel Christmas movies inspired me to do this for many years.

The Hudson Valley is the most ideal location to pick your very own Christmas tree. There must be something so refreshing such as being in nature during the cooler months surrounded by beautiful pines and breathing in the fresh air.

I would imagine that you would have to wear snow boots, dress warm and most importantly, call ahead to get proper instructions and see what tools are needed if not provided. I would recommend also asking if reservations are needed before hand.

If you are planning on cutting down your own Christmas tree this year, be sure to take some great shots and send them our way. We would love to see your storybook experience.

Here are a few places within the Hudson Valley to cut down your very own pine.

Saltsman Tree Farm, Rhinebeck

Whether you choose to cut your own or purchase ones that are already cut, you can enjoy the option of either or. Be sure to call for the hours of operation before visiting. On site, there is a outdoor fire pit and doughnuts to enjoy.

Find out more here.

http://www.saltsmantreefarm.com/

Emmerich Tree Farm, Warwick

On site, there are over 12 different options of Christmas tree to cut down. They also offer holiday photography, handcrafted snowmen and reindeer and ornaments. This sounds like something the whole family could enjoy.

As per their website, reservations are required for entry, find out more here.

https://www.emmerichtreefarm.com/

Stone Oak Farm, Slate Hill

With the opening during Thanksgiving weekend, there is a lot to look forward to at this farm. With over 8 acres of land, there are many options as per which tree you decide to cut down. There is also an option of staying in a bed and breakfast while on site, which requires reservations.

Find out more here.

http://stoneoaktreefarm.com/

Battenfeld Christmas, Red Hook

While visiting, you can grab homemade wreaths and ornament in addition to your tree cutting. The hours are from 8am-4pm daily. Santa will also make his visit on December 4,2021-December 5,2021 and December 11,2021-December 12,2021 from 11am-2pm each day.

Find out more here.

https://www.christmastreefarm.us/

Have you ever participated in this before? Share with us below. Happy Holidays!

Uniquely Styled Artificial Christmas Trees "You do You" when it comes to your Christmas tree and whatever you do, don't let anyone tell you differently. Get the Christmas tree that makes you happy.