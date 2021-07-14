COVID Cases Have Nearly Tripled in New York

The coronavirus crisis is sadly far from over.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 1.28 percent of all COVID tests over the previous 24 hours came back positve. 1.28 percent is the highest one-day total since mid-May.

According to Cuomo, 643 tests came back positive on Monday out of 50,053 tests reported. Last Monday, July 5, 255 tests came back positive, according to the New York State COVID Dashboard.

Nationwide the number of daily COVID cases has nearly doubled from last week, according to the CDC. 43 states, including New York, are dealing with a surge as the more contagious Delta variant spreads.

"To stay this course, the best thing we can all do is get vaccinated. If you still need to get your shot, please do so as quickly as possible to protect yourself and everyone around you," Cuomo said.

Officials say it's the most dangerous time for anyone who is unvaccinated because of the Delta variant. Dr. Anthony Fauci reports over 99 percent of recent COVID deaths are from people who are unvaccinated.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

