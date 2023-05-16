Why Dutchess County Zoo Animals are Being Fed Illegal Fish

The next time you see a officer from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) at your local Hudson Valley zoo, ask if you can tag along. It could end up being the most fun you have all year.

As an animal lover, I've always wanted to have close encounters with the furry and feathered friends I see in books, on TV, and at the countless animal sanctuaries and zoos in the Hudson Valley. In a very underreported bonus of their job, NYS DEC officers get to do just that when they seize fish that have been illegally harvested in the state.

Red wolves got a striped bass lunch curtesy of the NYS DEC (NYS DEC) Red wolves got a striped bass lunch curtesy of the NYS DEC (NYS DEC) loading...

NYS DEC at the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook, NY

"On March 20, ECOs [Environmental Conservation Officers] Tompkins and Wamsley donated several fish to the Trevor Zoo in Millbrook. The fish were all seized during recent striped bass enforcement details along the Hudson River", shared the NYS DEC. "ECOs have been donating fish to the Trevor Zoo for years to feed an assortment of animals ranging from owls and hawks to wolves and otters". This visit wasn't like the others, though, because the officers got to do the actual feeding.

Even the turtles got in on the snacks (NYS DEC) Even the turtles got in on the snacks (NYS DEC) loading...

What Happens to Confiscated Fish in New York State

Several violations, including fishing for striped bass before the season had opened and anglers harvesting undersized bass led to numerous tickets being issued and many fish being confiscated. Luckily, animals like the critically endangered red wolf at the Trevor Zoo were able to benefit from the ECO's hard work.

Not only is the fresh fish a nice surprise for the animals, but saving money on an extra meal helps the zoo administrators, tool. The NYS DEC works hard to make sure as little waste is created as possible when confiscating illegally harvested animals, including making donations to local food banks in addition to the relationship they have developed with zoos.

Check Out the NYS DEC's 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest Winners The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and State Parks & Historic Sites have announced the winners of their 2022 Outdoor Photo Contest. After receiving 6,032 submissions, they've narrowed it down to 7.

The grand prize is a $1,000 REI gift card, one 4-person tent, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $250 NY Camping gift card. Each of the six category winners get a $250 REI gift card, a 2023 Empire Pass, and a $100 NY camping gift card.